

One of the first people to brave a walk on the Cape Kidnappers beach reopened by the Hastings District Council fled to safety after a landslide came down ahead of him.

Clifton Beach has been closed since two tourists were seriously injured in a huge slip on cliffs above the beach on January 23.

The council finally reopened the beach, a legal road, on Wednesday - although it advised people to avoid the area because of the risk of death.

Before walking along the beach, Daniele Bonacini told Hawke's Bay Today he was not worried about the potential risk.

"I'm just going to go have a look."

He had been hoping to make it around the slip January 23 slip.

However, he told Hawke's Bay Today when he came back that he saw a small landslide coming down, even before he reached the main slip.

He said as well as the falling rocks, he saw another fresh slip and decided to turn back as he felt unsafe.

Earlier, council CEO Nigel Bickle admitted to Radio New Zealand he would be worried about walking along the beach, a legal road.

"I don't know. I'd probably want to go with someone who knows the area well," Bickle, who has only been in Hawke's Bay for about three months, told Susie Ferguson.

"Why, would you not feel safe with the measures that you've been talking about that are in place?" she asked.

He said he felt confident that based on the measures, people could make an informed decision about walking on the beach.

Another two locals, who did not wish to be named, had ridden to the start to the beach to see what it looked like, but did not have plans to go along the beach.

They said it would be sad if a decision was made to permanently close the beach.

"I guess it's just change isn't it."

The council is now assessing the safety of the beach, which it expects to complete in October.

The March 5 vote to re-open the beach passed by a narrow margin and was against official advice.

Department of Conservation access and facilities on Cape Kidnappers that provides access to the cape's world-famous gannet colony, will remain closed until the assessment is done.

Signs warning of risk of death or serious injury remain on the access road and kaitiaki are stationed at the beginning of the walk to advise people of the risk.