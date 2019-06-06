One of the first people to brave a walk on the Cape Kidnappers beach reopened by the Hastings District Council fled to safety after a landslide came down ahead of him.

Clifton Beach has been closed since two tourists were seriously injured in a huge slip on cliffs above the beach on January 23.

Patrick O'Sullivan Local Focus Video

The council finally reopened the beach, a legal road, on Wednesday - although it advised people to avoid the area because of the risk of death.

Slips at Cape Kidnappers in February 2019. Photo / Supplied
Slips at Cape Kidnappers in February 2019. Photo / Supplied

Before walking along the beach, Daniele Bonacini told Hawke's Bay Today he was not worried about the potential risk.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"I'm