There is a lot that the industry training and apprenticeship (ITO) sector supports about the proposals to reform vocational education.

It describes industry skills bodies resourced to analyse workforce requirements and advise on where investment should go. It promises adherence to industry standards, no matter where vocational training happens. It proposes a new funding system, resourced according to the type of education, rather than the type of provider.

But it also proposes vocational providers be responsible for managing and supporting workplace trainees and apprentices. We see that as a mistake of show-stopping proportions, which runs counter to the overall goal

