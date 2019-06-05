Ten thousand dollars worth of tobacco was taken in an early morning smash-and-grab in Port Chalmers today, the second such incident this week in Dunedin.

Police believe the burglary of the Four Square Supermarket in Port Chalmers may be linked to the break in at a BP petrol station in Mornington on Tuesday, due to the similar M.O. of the offender or offenders, who remain at large.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said about 2.30am today a vehicle parked out the back of the supermarket, before someone smashed a window, entered the premises and made off with $10,000 worth of tobacco.

Dinnisen said the burglaries were a reminder for shop keepers to be vigilant and keep an eye out for anyone casing their tobacco cabinets.

"A word of caution to all the shop owners: make sure cigarette security and security systems are fully operational, and take note of suspicious activity or anyone paying particular attention to their cigarette [cabinets].''

He also warned anyone to steer clear of cut price tobacco sold illicitly at the pub or on social media.

"They're being stolen to order.

"It's not just a one-off.''

The attacks may have been carried out by offenders travelling from elsewhere heading to the South because it is seen as an easy target.

"We know we have criminals from Christchurch doing the loop.''

In the BP burglary a crowbar and a hammer was used smash the sliding door and thousands of dollars of tobacco was stolen.

The Dunedin CIB would today review CCTV footage from the latest smash-and-grab as their investigation into the BP burglary continues.