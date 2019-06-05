A hundred years ago, Parkvale School, Hastings students began their schooling in a hop kiln/oast building designed originally for drying hops as part of the brewing process.

Snapshots of those times were captured and will now be preserved, and available to the public for posterity.

The school recently celebrated its centenary and put together more than 400 pictures dating back to 1919 and donated them to Knowledge Bank, Hawke's Bay.

Identity parade: This photo of a Parkvale School gymnastics team is undated and there are no names. Information is welcome, says Knowledge Bank's Peter Dunkerley. Photo / Supplied
Principal Mark Gifkins says a number of those photographs were originally framed and collected from the 50th and 75th school jubilee.

"They had been stored in a fire protected cabinet