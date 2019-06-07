COMMENT:

I was a total maths failure. If I passed a test or an exam, it was unusual and only just. Why was I so bad at maths? It hasn't bothered me, but occasionally I've pondered it.

Right or wrong, my explanation is that I never established a good grounding in maths. I knew the times tables up to 12 x 12 and have never forgotten. But beyond rote learning and into algebra, trigonometry, etc... hopeless. I never had an inspirational maths teacher or an aspiration to conquer it.

The greatest maths victory I had was the most important challenge

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: