Whakatāne's mayor is fighting for a nationwide review of traffic management rules after the deaths of three Rotorua roadworkers at Matatā.

Higgins staff Haki Hiha, David Eparaima and Dudley Soul Raroa died when a truck veered off State Highway 2 at 90km/h on February 26.

It shunted a Higgins truck that rolled into a culvert on to the men.

David Michael Cox, from Tauranga, pleaded guilty to three counts of careless driving causing death in April and will be sentenced later this month.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A 25-year-old Fulton Hogan worker was also killed in an unrelated crash in Wellington's Ngauranga Gorge in

Related articles:

Traffic management remit aims