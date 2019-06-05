Jervoistown residents say a man wearing a "Bay All Day" hoodie and latex gloves knocking on a resident's door at 4am is an example of why the area needs more security.

Jude Wakely posted on a local Facebook page, saying they had been woken in the early hours of Tuesday morning to the hoodied man, who claimed he needed petrol.

During a meeting of Napier City Council on Tuesday, Deborah Burnside told the council the case was an example of behaviour residents deal with.

"Jude Wakely on Tannery Road put a post up just this morning, someone knocking at her door at 4am claiming they needed some petrol, but they were wearing black rubber gloves," Burnside told councillors.

"This is the kind of thing we face just being a little bit rural.

"We don't have lighting that is as good as other areas, and it's come up that everyone would like something done about it."

She said she understood that if the council put up cameras specifically to deal with security issues, every community in Napier would want them.

But in Jervoistown, cameras would also help manage the significant rubbish dumping problem in the area, she said.

"I have lived there for 29 years, it has never been this bad, ever."

She said well over half the 191 people who she had engaged with in the area wanted additional security.

"A lot of them would like perhaps some more lighting, but all of them would like council to look at this."

She said there was a level of support for residents contributing some of the costs.

A police spokesperson confirmed they had received a complaint of someone acting suspiciously on Tannery Rd in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She said inquiries were ongoing.

Attempts to contact Wakely were unsuccessful.