Armed police presence at mosques nationwide will come to an end on Thursday after a month of unprecedented security, New Zealand's top-ranked Muslim police officer says.

Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, has been declared and it will also mark the end of uniformed police guards at Islamic centres.

Waitemata Police District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said police had been at mosques to help worshippers "feel safe" after the March 15 Christchurch terror attacks.

"During Ramadan we have had staff guarding mosques and providing some reassurance to the community. After Eid tomorrow, that's

