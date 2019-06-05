Armed police presence at mosques nationwide will come to an end on Thursday after a month of unprecedented security, New Zealand's top-ranked Muslim police officer says.

Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, has been declared and it will also mark the end of uniformed police guards at Islamic centres.

Waitemata Police District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said police had been at mosques to help worshippers "feel safe" after the March 15 Christchurch terror attacks.

"During Ramadan we have had staff guarding mosques and providing some reassurance to the community. After Eid tomorrow, that's going to stop," she said.

Advertisement

But even as police officers leave, Hassan is promising police engagement with Muslim communities will continue.

Armed police guarding the West Auckland Masjid and Islamic Centre in Ranui. Photo / File

New Zealand has about 60 mosques and Islamic centres and about 50,000 Muslims.

"We've built a level of trust and confidence I believe with the Muslim community like we've never had before," Hassan said.

"Our challenge now is to continue with that and to show our commitment to that community and ensuring they feel safe and are safe."

New Zealand's terror threat level was lifted to high for the first time after the Christchurch attacks left 51 dead and 49 wounded. It was downgraded to medium on April 17, just over a month after the shootings.

Hassan - the first Muslim woman in NZ to have been promoted to the rank of superintendent - said what happened in Christchurch had a profound effect on her.

Waitemata Police District Commander Naila Hassan. Photo / Jason Oxenham

"It is still hard to talk about it and even harder to comprehend the magnitude of harm to our Muslim community, not only in New Zealand but internationally," she said.

"The tragedy ... has definitely had a profound effect on me personally."

During the month of Ramadan, she had been focused on reprioritising and resetting her life directions.

"Normally I would complete Ramadan without most people around me at work even knowing I was fasting, but this year is vastly different with many of my colleagues having an awareness of Ramadan and fasting," she said.

Waitemata police district hosted its first-ever Iftar dinner with Muslim community leaders and ethnic representatives at its headquarters in Henderson on May 28.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset.

At the event, Hassan fought through her emotions to address the participants, describing what happened in Christchurch as "painful".

Worshippers attend Eden Park to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid. Photo / Michael Craig

"Ramadan has been fulfilling this year because it's about reprioritising, asking yourself 'where then are you going?'," Hassan said.

"I feel very privileged to be in the position I am today, as a proud Muslim. Valuing diversity is one of our police values, I have observed more than ever the genuine intent and actions that demonstrate our people's commitment to diversity."

One of the "little gems" that had come out of the Christchurch attacks for her, she said, was meeting the family of shooting victim Wasseim Alsati.

Alsati, a Jordanian hairdresser, and his daughter Alen, 4, both suffered multiple gunshot wounds when the lone gunman opened fire on Muslim worshippers at Masjid Al Noor.

Hassan has been in regular contact with the family since Alen was sent to Auckland's Starship children's hospital with brain damage two days after the attack.

The Duke of Cambridge meets 5-year-old Alen Alsati and her father Wasseim in Starship children's hospital. Photo / File

"I've become very good friends with Wasseim's wife and they've become our family friends too," she said.

"I still visit them a couple of times a week, I've formed a really cool relationship and friendship with them and I know that will continue forever."

At the police Iftar, Wasseim said his daughter's condition was much improved, but she still had problems with sight and hearing and was also unable to move one of her legs where she was shot.

Both father and daughter are still in rehabilitation in Auckland.

Hassan said she was looking forward to celebrating Eid with them this week.

More than 10,000 Muslims are expected to gather at Eden Park on Thursday for morning prayers and a day-long festivities.

NZ Eid Day chairman Javed Dadabhai said he expected celebrations this year to be more pensive as the terror attacks of Christchurch still remained fresh in people's minds.

There will be a dedicated area to remember victims of the shootings at the Eden Park event.

Hassan said police have been working closely with the Muslim community at both national and local levels since the Christchurch attacks.

"We have been providing advice on how they can keep themselves safe, providing reassurance and also working collaboratively with partner agencies to help build resilience in our communities," she said.

"We will continue to be there for our Muslim community ... it's for us to continue to engage locally to understand them and provide that assurance."

Since the Christchurch attacks, Hassan said police had built a "solid foundation" and a "very trusting relationship" with the Muslim communities.

"It's no longer extraordinary for a police officer to pick up the phone to chat with our leaders, to walk into a mosque and talk with the community and leaders ... [and] talk about their trust and confidence in the NZ police," she said.

"Our challenge now is to keep building on that trust and confidence; to keep those paths well trodden and to counter terrorism with compassion."

Hassan said she was incredibly proud of how the police and her colleagues responded to the shootings.

"I cannot put into words how genuinely proud I am of our people in the police. The humility, compassion and empathy shown by our staff was like nothing I have ever experienced in my life," she said.

"So many of our people put their personal lives aside at a moment's notice to offer their assistance. Some literally jumped on a plane with an hour's notice and spent 12 days in Christchurch, many others across the country spent 12 hours a day on their feet as static guards outside mosques. They are truly amazing."

Her Eid wish; lasting peace and social cohesion.