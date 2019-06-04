An urgent search is under way for a young boy missing in Taranaki, with his caregivers fearing for his safety.

Police are seeking sightings of the 8-year-old Hohepa, who has a mental age of about 4 to 5 years.

He was last seen about 4.30pm at a property on Rosendale Ave in Spotswood, New Plymouth.

He was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts with a green stripe down the
side.

Police and his caregivers are concerned for his safety, and anyone with
information on where he might be is asked to call 111.