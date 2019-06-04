A person has serious burns after an explosion at a Te Aroha address in the Waikato.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent to the scene along with a helicopter. One person was seriously injured, she said.

Police were alerted to the explosion on Russell Ave shortly before 2pm, a spokeswoman said.

One person had been flown to Middlemore Hospital for burns treatment. Police were making enquiries.

Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the scene. Fire safety investigator George Jensen said he could not comment as the incident was being investigated by police.