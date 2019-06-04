On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It is not before time that State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has launched an inquiry into the actions of Secretary Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf.
National has been baying for it. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made it plain that she wanted it.
The facts demanded it, namely the yawning gap between what Makhlouf said on Tuesday night about referring a case of deliberate and systematic hacking of Treasury to the police on the advice of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Thursday morning when the police found the opposite.
Robertson has said he was only acting on the advice he had received from Treasury. That may be true, but it was churlish of Robertson not to apologise to National or at least express some regret for maligning it.
National did not help itself, however, preferring to spend another day trying to drag the Government deeper into the mire than proving its innocence.
Ardern and Robertson should agree to be interviewed by the reviewer, Deputy State Services Commissioner John Ombler, and volunteer to hand over their own correspondence last week about the Budget breach.
There is no doubt that the public and probably Robertson and Ardern were misled by Makhlouf.
In Makhlouf's defence, it is possible that he was misled by his own officials.
If that is the case, he should be given the courtesy of being allowed to resign early rather than being sacked.
But the reputational stakes in this fiasco were so high for so many involved that heads must roll.
Everyone wants answers before Makhlouf leaves his post on June 27 to run the Central Bank of Ireland - not least the Government which is due to host a long-scheduled farewell function for him next week.