A Hastings woman says a court decision to destroy her dog for attacking a nurse is "heartbreaking".

Pounamu Morunga-Cooperr, 20, appeared in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday charged with owning a dog that caused injury after her mastiff labrador cross, Smokey, attacked the nurse during a home visit in Hastings.

The incident occurred on March 24, when the nurse phoned and a pre-arranged to visit a Bledisloe St house, the home of the patient who is Morunga-Coope'r grandfather.

She'd never visited the address before and saw on the file that a dog was on the property. Upon arrival she

