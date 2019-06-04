A man who was recently released from prison went on a small crime spree in Mosgiel at the weekend with the intention of being locked back up because he had nowhere to go, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 30-year-old man broke into a dairy in Mosgiel and stole a pack of cigarettes and a lighter early on Saturday.

He then went to the ANZ bank and allegedly smashed a window to draw the intention of police, Dinnissen said.

"When he was arrested he admitted the [offending], stating that he wanted to get arrested to get off the streets as he's homeless and just released from prison.''

Advertisement

The man, Kaama Tetakoree Waenga, a labourer of Mosgiel, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning accused of the burglary of Knox's Milk Bar and Lotto Shop and intentionally damaging the window of the bank.

He was remanded in custody by consent until Tuesday next week, and made no application for bail.