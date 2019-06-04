The woman who died while tramping in the Nelson Lakes area over the long weekend was Golden Bay's Tracey Smith.

Smith was caught in a blizzard while tramping in Nelson Lakes National Park and died from severe hypothermia after battling the extreme conditions.

A family member she was tramping with made it to Angelus Hut to raise the alarm after they were unable to get cellphone reception.

But the 55-year-old spent the night exposed to the elements, battling a -16C chill and blustery 80km/h winds.

Smith was already dead when the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter reached her on Sunday morning.

She was found in a gully on Mount Robert Ridge.

An outpouring of love for Smith can be seen online as tributes flow for the 55-year-old.

One person posted on Facebook that she was a kind spirit with healing hands, while others described her as a "joy to know" and an "amazing mother".