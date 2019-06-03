COMMENT

I'm striking. Not so much about my own pay. I am middle-aged, single and financially comfortable, although not from teaching.

I am striking because I am tired of the lip service that politicians of all persuasions pay to education and teachers in this country. Lots of talk, no action. They call teachers "professionals." We are definitely not professionals. A profession controls entry into its own ranks. Lawyers, doctors and even accountants are "professionals." Teachers are not professionals in this country. We have little control over entry into our own ranks. We have little control over our pay and conditions.