Auckland commuters are facing delays this morning after a number of crashes and breakdowns across the city.

Traffic is heavy across the city's motorway network, including through the Waterview Tunnel.

Motorists in Wellington are also facing long delays following a crash on State Highway 1 at Paekakariki around 6.30am.

In Auckland, an earlier crash near the Neilson St off-ramp of the Southwestern Motorway blocked the right lane southbound. The crash has now been cleared but has left congestion from Maioro St to Onehunga, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND DELAYS - 7:00AM

An earlier crash near the Neilson St off-ramp has now been cleared from lanes but has left congestion from Maioro St to Onehunga this morning. Allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/nIOoSIUiDN — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 3, 2019

It advised motorists to allow extra time for their journey to work this morning.

On the Southwestern Motorway (SH20) a breakdown is blocking the right northbound lane in the Waterview Tunnel.

A breakdown which was blocking the middle lane on SH1 Southern Motorway northbound after the Mt Wellington Highway on-ramp has now been cleared, but motorists are advised to allow extra time.

Traffic is heavy southbound on the Northern Motorway, between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd, and northbound on the Southern Motorway, between Drury and Papakura, as people head back to work after the long Queen's Birthday weekend.

Traffic is heavy across Auckland's motorways as drivers make their way into the city this morning. Photo/ File

Traffic is heavy on the Northwestern Motorway (SH16) between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd, and again between Great North Rd and St Lukes, with a crash on the median causing traffic to build up before the Southern Link.

In Wellington, one person has been seriously injured in a crash between a car and a truck on SH1 at Paekakariki.

The injured person is trapped in one of the vehicles, police say.

The southbound lane will be closed as emergency services work to free them, and drivers have been told to expect delays.

SH1 PEAKAKARIKI, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:40AM

A crash is BLOCKING the northbound lane near Beach Road intersection, please take extra care and expect delays. ^EH pic.twitter.com/RiD8XGmE0A — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) June 3, 2019

Police are also in attendance at a crash where a ute has left the road on SH1, in Turangi.

The road has not been blocked by the crash, according to police.

Meanwhile, one person has died after a truck crash north of Urenui, Taranaki, about 3.50am bringing the Queen's Birthday Weekend road toll to six.