Three people have been injured - one critically - in a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Hamilton.

The other two people have minor injuries, St John said. All have been taken to Waikato Hospital.

The crash happened heading eastbound on State Highway 1, at the intersection of Grey St and Cobham Drive, next to Hamilton Gardens.

Police were called about 12.45pm, a spokeswoman said. The road had been closed and diversions were in place.

