Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Great South Road, Papatoetoe after a vehicle hit a building.

A person has died in the crash.

Police were called to Great South Rd between Kolmar Rd and Charles St at 9.51am.

Initial indications are one person is trapped in the vehicle.

The road is closed with diversions in place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Diversions are in place on Great South Road at East Tamaki Road and Hoteo Avenue.

The fatality brings the holiday road toll to four.