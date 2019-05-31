One person has died after a police pursuit in South Auckland.

At 10.08pm yesterday police tried to pull over a car on Hill Rd in Manurewa but the driver sped away.

Inspector Matthew Srhoj said police began to chase the car but immediately abandoned the pursuit because of the "manner of driving".

The officer lost sight of the car but soon after it was found crashed into a tree, he said.

The officer tried to help the driver but they died at the scene.

A person died after crashing into a tree on Hill Rd while running from police. Photo / Alice Peacock

The driver was the only person in the car.

"I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family impacted by this tragedy," he said.

"Police come to work every day to keep people safe and prevent harm on our roads. An outcome like this is the last thing any officer wants to see."

He pleaded with people to pull over and stop when signalled to by police.

"It is not worth putting your life, or anyone else's life, at risk."

The incident would be referred to the IPCA.