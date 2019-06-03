A temporary home for the Royal New Zealand Ballet is officially being blessed and opened in Wellington this morning.

The rehearsal space has been constructed at the former Michael Fowler Centre carpark.



It features two rehearsal studios as well as areas for costume making, changing rooms and office staff.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet's new home in the former Michael Fowler Centre carpark. Photo / Supplied.

The move is a result of the St James Theatre having to close for earthquake strengthening.

A completion date for that project has been pushed back to late 2020 after a budget blowout saw the cost almost double.

Advertisement

The building will be brought up to 67 per cent of the National Building Standard after Wellington City Council forked out an extra $16m for strengthening and upgrades.

The temporary site includes a large window members of the public can look through to watch dancers rehearse.

"People love the fact the ballet is in Wellington but they don't often get to see them training, and when they perform it's a good opportunity to see them, but it's not always accessible for everybody", Mayor Justin Lester said.

The Royal New Zealand Ballet is currently performing Black Swan, White Swan. Photo / Supplied.

RNZB Executive Director Lester McGrath said they were looking forward to using the space starting with Bold Moves in July and then a production of Hansel and Gretel this Christmas.

"We are also looking forward to our ultimate return to the St James, with seismic strengthening complete and improved facilities for audiences and artists."

The building is prefabricated and once the ballet moves back to the theatre is could be repurposed at the site, house other arts and culture activity, be moved elsewhere, or sold.