Emergency services are working to extract two people trapped in vehicles after a serious crash in West Melton, Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on West Coast Rd at 9.50pm. The crash involved a car and a van.

Fire and Emergency NZ said three crews were at the scene, working to extract two people from separate vehicles.

West Coast Rd, State Highway 73, has been closed, with cordons in place at the intersections of Sandy Knolls Rd and Iris Taylor Ave.

NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to delay their journey or use an alternative route, and follow directions of emergency services onsite.

The police serious crash unit has been advised.