A towering, out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist river boat on a busy Venice canal, injuring a New Zealander.

The Kiwi - believed to be a woman - was one of five people injured when the MSC Opera cruise ship rammed into the River Countess on the Giudecca Canal - a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark's Square in the northeastern Italian city.

Videos of the crash show the cruise ship, apparently unable to halt its momentum, blaring its horn as it ploughs into the much smaller river boat and the dock as dozens of people run away in panic.

Basta! Venezia chiede aiuto al mondo Questo è appena successo a Venezia, questo è l’opera dei sindaci e partiti stanno cinicamente distruggendo Venezia. #GrandiNaviFuoriDaVenezia! Subito! Condividete questo video; è un grido di aiuto di #Venezia al

mondo: #Salvateci! pic.twitter.com/aLxh9vjMzu — Petra Reski (@PetraReski) June 2, 2019

Venice is a tremendously popular site for both tourists and cruise ships, especially during the summer tourist season.

Following the collision, Italian medical authorities said four of the people injured were women — an American, a New Zealander and two Australians between the ages of 67 and 72.

The were reportedly hurt as they fell or tried to run away when the cruise ship rammed into the River Countess.

Italian media reported that at least five people were injured in the crash. Photo / AP

The cruise ship's owner, MSC Cruises, said the ship, the MSC Opera, was about to dock at a passenger terminal in Venice when it had a mechanical problem.

Two towboats guiding the cruise ship into Venice tried to stop the massive cruise ship, but they were unable to prevent it from ramming into the river boat.

"The two towboats tried to stop the giant and then a tow cable broke, cut by the collision with the river boat," Davide Calderan, president of a towboat association in Venice, told the Italian news agency ANSA.

Breathless view of from the cruise ship itself crashing into Venice pier #grandinavi pic.twitter.com/rSccvAyTZv — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 2, 2019

Calderan said the cruise ship's engine was locked when the captain called for help.

Following the accident, calls for banning cruise ships in Venice, long a source of contention in the over-extended tourist city, were renewed.

The MSC Opera was built in 2004. It can carry over 2,675 passengers in 1,071 cabins. According to its sailing schedule, the cruise ship left Venice on May 26 and traveled to Kotor, Montenegro, and Mykonos, Santorini and Corfu in Greece before returning Sunday to Venice.

This occurred at 09:00 this morning in Venice, another reason if it was needed why Cruise ships should be up close in Venice...#Venezia #Venice #nograndinavi pic.twitter.com/VyBQwZ7gT1 — Iain Reid (@beanotownphoto) June 2, 2019

- AP