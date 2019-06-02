One body has been recovered and the search continues for another person after a boat was reported missing on a Southland lake on Friday.

Police found the body in Lake Hauroko in Fiordland National Park at midday yesterday.

They had been notified on Friday that the boat with two people on board was missing.

A search was begun yesterday using a local boat operator.

The body was found near Teal Bay at the southern end of the lake, which is New Zealand's deepest.

Police continued to search Lake Hauroko for the missing person and boat today using a helicopter and jet boat.