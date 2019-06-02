A Twizel farmer who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon was a great father whose tragic death has left a "massive hole" in his partner's heart.

Kent Johnston died yesterday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed on a farm on the Twizel-Omarama Rd in Glenbrook at around 1.50pm.

Johnston leaves behind his partner Kayla Murrell, two daughters and a son.

Kayla's best friend Chantelle Mcdonald has set up a Givealittle page for the family to help raise money to help the family through the grieving process and to cover funeral costs.

On the Givealittlepage, Mcdonald said the family was going through a really hard time after Johnstone died in a tragic farm accident.

"Not only has it left a massive whole in her heart, her three children have lost a great father. Please help her and the kids out with a donation to help them get through this awful time."

Worksafe has been notified and the death referred to the coroner, according to earlier police reports.