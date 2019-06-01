OPINION by Vera Alves

Kiwis remember it well when self-apppointed bishop Brian Tamaki blamed the Christchurch earthquake on gay people and New Zealand's passing of the marriage equality bill.

Just this month, he also spoke publicly in support of Israel Folau's hateful comments towards gay people. Tt appears these are a couple of reasons why New Zealanders are not buying Tamaki's recent apology to the rainbow community.

Tamaki, who recently announced the launch of his political party, Coalition New Zealand, yesterday apologised to the rainbow community.

Advertisement

The bishop of his Pentecostal fundamentalist Christian church this week asked up to 50 members of the rainbow community to attend and speak at an event during the church's conference last night.

Taking the stage during the event, Tamaki said: "I want to personally say to anyone in your community that has been hurt .. I want to say sorry."

Kiwis on Twitter have slammed this move as a clear "PR stunt", pointing out the time Tamaki referred to the rainbow community as "cry baby gays".

There is not a new embrace of the gay community at Destiny Church.



For me, anyone that dehumanises the lgbt+ community, immigrants, women & pregnant people and shows themselves to revel in sowing fear & hate is an individual I’d be bloody terrified to be in a room alone with. — Sam (@Writagal) June 1, 2019

For Kiwis, it seems actions speak louder than words and, while Tamaki is now saying he welcomes the rainbow community, New Zealanders say he needs to show it as well as say it.

You’d think that if you were to do a 180 on encouraging the hate and fear of some of our most vulnerable people, you’d say it, live it, and prove it in your daily mahi, not within a nanosecond of announcing a plays-well-with-others political party. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Troy Rawhiti-Connell (@TroyRF) June 1, 2019

Brian Tamaki woos gay vote, "I'm sorry that you are going to Hell. If it were up to me, I would be more lenient. Maybe just public floggings while you are alive followed by eternity in purgatory." — Felix Geiringer (@BarristerNZ) June 1, 2019

Taking to Twitter, people have shut down Tamaki's comments, calling it a "cynical and disingenuous attempt to find favour now" after the launch of his political party.

This is a cynical and disingenuous attempt to find favour now that he and his wife are launching a political party.



Brian Tamaki offers apology to rainbow community: 'I want to say sorry', via @nzherald https://t.co/Iw5Q3ScOuO — Raeven 🇳🇿 (@RaevenNZ) June 1, 2019

James Laverty & Jacquie Grant don’t represent me or those in the rainbow community that I see are so upset by the Destiny PR stunt.



This month he tweeted support for Folau. Posted anti trans comments. His Man Up crew abused muslim community at the mosques in Chch.



No thanks! pic.twitter.com/5wyyCR5mNw — Richard Hills (@richardhills777) June 1, 2019

While I’m all for personal growth and ignorant people educating themselves and becoming LGBTQ+ allies, Brian Tamaki is clearly just changing his tune for the purpose of getting votes and it disgusts me. I’m sure next time there’s a natural disaster he’ll be blaming us again 🙃 — Leigh (@Prattle_x) June 1, 2019

The bishop last night expressed his desire to attend the next Big Day Out.