Some trains are not operating on the Auckland railway network over the long weekend due to maintenance repairs, Auckland Transport says.

Line closures have taken place since yesterday and are set to continue today and tomorrow with rail buses replacing the closed services.

Southern and Eastern Lines are closed for a number of reasons, listed below:

• Sleeper replacements between Papakura and Pukekohe,

• The Otahuhu third main project,

• Pedestrian gates at Te Mahia,

• Puhinui upgrade pre-construction work and Takanini motorway widening.

On the Southern Line, buses will replace trains between Penrose and Pukekohe, meanwhile, trains will operate between Britomart and Penrose.

Elsewhere on the Eastern line buses will replace trains between Panmure and Manukau, with trains operating between Britomart and Sylvia Park.

Trains will operate as normal on the Western and Onehunga lines.