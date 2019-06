A person has died after a medical incident at a Napier rugby match this afternoon.

St John Ambulance attended an incident at Whitmore Park at 1.20pm, and sent two ambulances to respond.

Police also attended and confirmed to the Herald a person, believed to be a spectator, died at the scene.

It is not clear what was the cause of death.

Playing today at Whitmore Park was a women's premier rugby final between home team Napier Technical Sports Club and Hastings Rugby and Sport.