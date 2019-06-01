Hamilton police are appealing for witnesses after two men carrying firearms robbed a bar, threatening staff and patrons in the process.

Two men entered the Yard House Bar in Nawton, in Hamilton City, around 12.30 this morning.

A statement from police said both men were carrying firearms.

The duo threatened staff and patrons, then fled with stolen cash on foot, towards Durham St.

Advertisement

The men fled on foot, holding cash from the bar, toward Durham St. Photo / Police

Police said no one threatened by the men was injured - however they were "understandably" very shaken and were receiving support.

Both men had their faces covered during the incident, and were wearing dark clothing.

One of them was wearing a hoodie with yellow markings on the back. He also wore fingerless or red-tipped gloves.

Police were asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Hamilton station on 07 858 6200.