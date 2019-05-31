An Air NZ flight leaving Auckland tonight for the Pacific Island of Papeete has been turned around after struck by lightning.

Flight NZ42 left Auckland Airport at 6:10pm tonight as a thunderstorm coming in west from the Tasman Sea was bearing down on Auckland.

Air NZ confirmed flight NZ42 has "returned to Auckland this evening after encountering lightning".

"The aircraft will be inspected by engineers," a Air NZ statement said.

"Lightning strikes are not uncommon. Aircraft are designed with this in mind and our pilots train for this scenario."

"Customers will be accommodated on alternative services."

A passenger on board NZ42 took a picture of the planes travel trajectory on their seat monitor showing the flight journeyed well past the east coast of New Zealand before turning back.