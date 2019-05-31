A boarding house in Dunedin has been targeted in an apparent drive-by shooting in North Dunedin today.

Police armed with Bushmaster rifles were at the scene on the corner of Great King St and St David St opposite North Ground.

Officers were at the scene by about 3.30pm and were conducting interviews with residents of the boarding house.

A young woman, who was present at the house at the time of the incident, said that the house "was shot at".

Donna Cairns, the manager of neighbouring Alhambra Oaks Motor Lodge said she heard a gunshot.

One resident of the boarding house told the Otago Daily Times "We are all just alcoholics getting drunk in here."

Police left the scene shortly before 4pm after standing guard and interviewing witnesses.

St John did not attend and there was no suggestion anyone was injured.