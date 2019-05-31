New Zealand Police seems to know how to get people's attention on social media. This time, they used a road sign with the word "fart" on it, enough to get people to start scrolling and read the post.

"Did you know that the Norwegian word for speed is fart?," NZ Police posted on Facebook this afternoon, ahead of the long weekend, which will seen an influx of drivers on New Zealand roads.

"So, less fart - more focus this long weekend k? Cool. #justslowdown"

Whatever you think of the level of intellect of "fart" jokes, they do grab people's attention.

Kiwis on Facebook praised police's sense of humour.

"Well done NZ police. Love the sense of humour," one Facebook user commented.

"Absolutely brilliant," someone else said.

For others people, the post led to some revelations about none other than Thomas the Tank Engine:

"Omg so is it possible that in Thomas the tank engine. It wasn't the fat controller but the fartkontroller. Meaning he controlled the speed of the trains and not the amount of pies in the warmer? Mind blown!"

Others offer some other Scandinavian language trivia: "In Swedish a speed bump is called a 'Farthinder'," one person commented.