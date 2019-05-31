One person is in a critical condition after a car rolled in Coromandel this afternoon, trapping them in the wreck.

Emergency services, including a helicopter, are at the scene of a serious crash on Tairua Rd (State Highway 25).

The single-vehicle crash happened south of Pukepoto around 12.30pm.

Fire and Emergency said they extracted two occupants from the vehicle after it had rolled and trapped them.

One of those occupants is in a critical condition, and the other has been extricated from the crash. It is not known what the health status of the second occupant.

Emergency services have cleared space for a helicopter to land, and are still on the scene.

The NZ Transport Agency reports SH25 is closed between Tairua and Hikuai due to the crash, and police diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

MORE TO COME