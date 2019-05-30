A man who performed a pants-down haka in the middle of a Dunedin street - "whilst his genitalia swung freely'' - has been ordered to undertake a year of counselling.

Whaiti Albert, 50, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to offensive behaviour, assault with a weapon and committing a threatening act.

The defendant, who lives in a Housing New Zealand flat in the middle of the student sector, was seen in the front yard of a nearby home.

Those who lived there were concerned Albert had helped himself to their alcohol and he was asked to leave.

He did.

Albert walked to the middle of Leith St and turned to face his accusers.

"He started to do a haka and, whilst he did this, he pulled down his trousers so that all the students present could see his genitalia,'' police said.

"He continued with the haka whilst his genitalia swung freely.''

The act alone was offensive, Judge Emma Smith said, but it was particularly disrespectful to Maori.

Albert left the scene of his performance but returned shortly afterwards.

He was clearly affected by alcohol, the court heard.

The man pushed over a row of rubbish bins, spilling their content over the road.

When students yelled at him to cease his erratic behaviour, Albert became enraged.

He told them he would get a Molotov cocktail, throw it into their home "and that [the] flat would burn to the ground''.

During his ravings, the defendant was confronted by a female student who implored him to go home.

"The defendant approached her, lifted a glass beer bottle above his head and threw it as hard as he could on to the ground between the victim's feet,'' court documents stated.

The woman sustained some small cuts to her legs as the shards of glass flew, but did not require medical treatment.

Despite his client having a criminal history spanning more than 30 years, counsel Jim Takas said Albert was keen to "turn over a new leaf''.

"He has a couple of ideas,'' he said. "One he has mentioned was law school.''

Judge Smith said Albert had received almost every sentence the court could impose and was still a high risk for reoffending.

"There doesn't seem to be any effective way we either deter you or change your attitude,'' she said.

Albert was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision and two months' community detention.