One person has been hospitalised following a police pursuit in Ranui, West Auckland.

A Police spokeswoman said they were in the area making inquiries into reports of a suspicious vehicle and signalled the vehicle to stop and it failed to do so.

"Police pursued the vehicle for a very brief period before losing sight of it. A short time later, the vehicle collided with a another vehicle."

Police were called to the crash near the intersection of Hetherington Rd and Wallace Rd about 1.30pm today.

Advertisement

"The driver of that vehicle was reportedly uninjured, while the driver of the fleeing vehicle received moderate to minor injuries and was taken to hospital for assessment," police said.

St John said one person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition. Another person also received minor injuries.

Road closures are currently in place around the immediate area and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.