Motorists should expect delays following a crash on State Highway 22 near Karaka, Auckland.

The single-vehicle crash happened just before 2pm, between Gellert Rd and Glenbrook Rd, and is reported to be blocking one lane.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the incident was a single-vehicle crash, and they had to extract one person who was trapped in the vehicle.

St John said one person had been transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

NZ Transport Agency advised motorists to pass the incident with care and expect delays in the area.