Unichem Stortford Lodge has sold a winning $200,000 Lotto First Division ticket for the second week in a row.

The Hastings pharmacy was among five stores around the country to sell the winning ticket in Wednesday night's live Lotto draw.

Unichem Stortford Lodge holds the record for selling more First Division winning tickets than any other outlet in NZ.

Wednesday night's win was its 49th. It also had an $11 million Powerball ticket win two months ago.

Hawke's Bay's luck did not stop at Unichem. Another player from Hastings won Strike and took home $57,143.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak 'n Save Hastings.