Three people who were rescued from Port Waikato after their boat overturned in the bar were in the ocean in the dark for up to two hours.

Lifeguards navigated through rough seas in an IRB before plucking a woman, child and a man from the water in a operation one of them said was one of the most challenging of his career.

The three people were tossed into the water about 5.30pm on Saturday when their boat capsized as they negotiated their way through the turbulent bar.

The Auckland Westpac Helicopter spied from the air as lifeguards raced along the beach in an attempt to locate them.

But the trio weren't located until the police eagle helicopter arrived with infrared heat-detection equipment and spotted them in the water.

The missing boaties were huddled together about 600m to 700m offshore, wearing lifejackets but in conditions were too rough to winch down to them.

Karoaotahi Surf Life Saving Club head Brad Walters was then called in to assist along with another lifeguard.

"Some nights you get a bit of moonlight that gives a bit of a reflection off the ocean but there was nothing. It was really, really dark," he said.

Quick thinking led to an idea of using the rescue chopper's spotlight to pinpoint the trio's location so the IRB could head out and find them.

To provide extra visibility, police and surf club vehicles parked on dunes looking out to sea with their headlights on full beam.

"Myself and another guard were happy with the conditions ... and started heading out through the surf," Walters said.

"He was driving, I was crewing and pretty much as soon as we got over the last wave we saw the people and the man waving.

"I picked up the young boy first, he was pushed up to me by the man and he pushed up the lady then we pulled him in and well."

Then, with three cold and wet boaties in the IRB, the lifeguards headed straight back to shore.

It took Walters and the lifeguard crew just four minuts to get the IRB into the water, get to the missing trio, recover them and head back to shore.

However, the rescue mission was far from over.

Twelve Kariaotahi Surf Life Saving Club crew were at the scene on Saturday night. Photo / Kariaotahi Surf Club

"We had two critical patients in the boat we had to attend to, I carried the small boy out of the boat and my colleague carried the lady out," Walters said.

"We put them down in front of the vehicles and felt weak signs of life, a weak pulse, so we knew they were there but we needed to take action.

"At that point, Westpac had landed on the beach and then they told us we needed to get them in the chopper and the lady went into cardiac arrest."

Paramedics administered CPR to the woman right away and due to the state of her condition and the child's, the chopper flew away to hospital.

Walters said it all happened quickly due to the nature of the patients' conditions and there wasn't time for a formal handover.

The man was pulled out of the water in a good condition but after arriving back on the shore his status quickly deteriorated.

He was transported back to the Karoaotahi Surf Club where an ambulance was waiting for him and he too was taken to hospital for treatment.

Walters praised the work of his crew, about a dozen lifeguards, not all of whom necessarily got in the water.

Some were helping on the beach, others on phones at the club, one offsite looking at weather conditions and even the "club mum" who provided food and drink for the mission debrief.

"Everything was pretty seamless and everyone knows with us what they're good at," Walters said.

"People might fill out a role for five minutes until someone else comes and takes over but it's not like there's any angst taking over from someone."

Earlier this week, Kariaotahi Surf Lifesaving Club president Mike Lawrence said the club went over operational aspects at the debrief.

They also touched on the emotional toll of the rescue mission and then recalled what they were doing prior to getting the call out.

Lawrence said he was at a function with his wife, a lifeguard had just arranged a tinder date, while another was walking to the pub for a beer.

But he was proud of his team for dropping everything to rush and help those in need, "it was a fantastic effort," he said.