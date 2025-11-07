Some domestic travellers face delays and cancellations due to fog at Auckland Airport.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Some domestic travellers face delays and cancellations due to fog at Auckland Airport.

Fog is causing issues at Auckland Airport this morning, with nine regional flights cancelled and others delayed.

Fog restrictions were put in place at 6.36am and remained in place as of 8.20am, the airport said.

“Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog ... [and] international flights have not been affected by the fog.”

However, the conditions have disrupted domestic travellers on their way to and from smaller centres.