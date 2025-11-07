Flights to Napier, Palmerston North and New Plymouth originally scheduled for between 6.30am and 6.40am have been cancelled, according to the airport’s website.
A flight to Nelson at 7.55am and Palmerston North at 8.20am have also been cancelled.
Flights due to arrive at the airport from Whangārei, Bay of Islands, Palmerston North, Nelson and Rotorua in the hour from 6.40am have also been delayed, according to the website.
Tauranga flights due later at 7.50am and 8.35am have been cancelled.
“Passengers should check Auckland Airport’s website www.aucklandairport.co.nz or app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.”