“It was a bit stupid, but I went to grab the hose to try and put it out and that just did nothing,” she said.
The family fled the blaze, with Horsfield trying to go back to rescue her cat and her wedding album.
She remembered a friend who lost his home to a volcano eruption in Hawaii, who had said his biggest regret was not taking his wedding photos when he escaped.
Horsfield burned her hand while trying to go back and realised it wasn’t worth risking her life.
“My intuition, you know, that higher self part of you is like, ‘Schamet, no. Don’t you even think about this right now. You cannot do this. You will die.’ And I went, ‘Oh, yeah. Dying, leaving my children alone because I’m trying to rescue my kitty and the wedding album is probably not, you know, a good idea right now’.”
Days later, she is yet to find her beloved pet, called Thirteen. The family are desperately seeking sightings of the fluffy Himalayan cat in the suburb.
“I always told her not to go out, so she’s afraid of going out ... if she stayed in, she’s not alive, she’s under rubble somewhere.”
Horsfield miscarried a baby girl some years ago and said she felt as though Thirteen had become her “little girl”, so the loss of her pet was affecting her deeply.
“She follows me everywhere I go... she’s so beautiful and she’s so sweet.”
Nearby residents have set up traps and left out food for Thirteen, and Horsfield is hoping to get the word out to more people in the area.
“I want all of the neighbours that came to my support... I want them to read this article and their hearts to be full of love.
“We need more good news. Yes, a tragedy happened, it’s horrible. We’re all traumatised... [but] what came out of it was so beautiful.”
Gray’s family have given the Horsfields somewhere to stay until they can find a new home, and his workplace, Wētā, delivered a load of groceries including all the foods the boys liked, Gray’s favourite tea and Schamet’s favourite cheese.
“We always think that abundance is the dream home and the comfort and the bells and whistles and all that external stuff. The abundance is actually community. It’s connection, it’s family, it’s not all this external stuff,” she said.
“The external stuff can just go right up in a puff of smoke within an hour and then it’s all gone.
“When you have something like this happen, you get really clear on what is the most important thing. My family and my community are the most important things.”
The family have started a Givealittle page to help rebuild their lives. The funds from the page will support the couple as well as their boys Octavius, 17, and Halifax, 14, and their dog, Snowy Starla.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 12 years.