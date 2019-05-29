A commercial building is on fire in Rotorua on Vaughan Rd.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the fire is at the site of the former Lumbercube Mill.

Attempts have been made to contact the property owners.

At least two fire engines are at the scene.

Witness Bryce Morris said he could smell smoke and hear crashing as the building was burning.

He said it appeared traffic was being diverted.

Fire on Vaughan Rd. Photo / Supplied

Nearby resident Ryan Gray said he had just finished cleaning his house near Iles Rd at 6.10pm, when there was a strong smell of smoke.

He left for a meeting and then "saw smoke billowing from behind Motion Entertainment, the bright orange flames were clearly visible well above the building".

Gray said across the field on Vaughan Rd, cars were backed up.

He said he could hear fire sirens when he arrived in the centre of town.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said nobody was available to comment, but according to job logs, crews were called at 5.45pm.