Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park staff are mourning the loss of their much-loved caretaker Milton Paku who died suddenly in the park's grandstand on Wednesday.

Police and an ambulance were called to the Percival Rd facility, near Hastings, about 9am after Paku, 78, died from what police at the scene said appeared to be a medical event.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park attracts around 320,000 people to its facilities every year and Paku was its caretaker from the day it opened.

The park has world-class facilities for athletics, hockey and numerous other sports.

Advertisement

Sports Park CEO Jock Mackintosh said Paku was an integral part of what made the facility so special for the region.

"He was a much-loved member of the team.

"We are constantly complemented on the state of the park and how well it is looked after and that was down to the work of Milton. We will dearly miss him."

Funeral arrangements are yet to be made.