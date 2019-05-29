A man connected to the Mr Asia drug syndicate is before the courts facing a charge relating to methamphetamine.

The man appeared in the District Court yesterday on a single charge.

For legal reasons, the Herald cannot identify him.

The man was associated with Terry Clark, head of the Mr Asia syndicate which trafficked millions of dollars of heroin into New Zealand, Australia and Britain in the 1970s.

Terry Clark, head of the Mr Asia syndicate which trafficked millions of dollars of heroin into New Zealand, Australia and Britain in the 1970s. Photo / File

He was on parole at the time of the latest, alleged offence.

The Parole Board was aware of the charge and made an interim recall yesterday following an application by the Department of Corrections.

"A hearing will take place within a month to determine if the interim recall is made final," a spokesman said today.

The accused made a brief appearance before a judge yesterday and was remanded in custody until his next court date.

Police confirmed they arrested the man on Monday and said inquiries were ongoing.