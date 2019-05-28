A person has died suddenly at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park, near Hastings.

Police were called to the Percival Rd scene about 9.35am on Wednesday. A witness at the scene said authorities were focusing their attention on the gym in the main grandstand area.

A police spokeswoman said there was nothing to suggest the death was suspicious, but they were not in a position to release further details.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park attracts around 320,000 people to its facilities every year.

It has world class facilities for athletics, hockey and numerous other sports.

