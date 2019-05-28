A man has died suddenly at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park, near Hastings.

Police and an ambulance were called to the Percival Rd facility about 9am on Wednesday.

A witness at the scene said authorities were focusing their attention on the gym in the main grandstand area, where it's understood one he died.

Police said the death looks likely to be related to a medical condition.

A park staff member said police and emergency services were already at the scene when an employee turned up for work at 9.15am.

Family of the deceased were also at the scene this morning.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park attracts around 320,000 people to its facilities every year.

It has world class facilities for athletics, hockey and numerous other sports.

