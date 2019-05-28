

Ratepayers in Napier and Hastings could be charged an extra $30 a year to help fight coastal erosion in the region, in what is understood to be a New Zealand first.

The contributory fund will be considered by a joint council committee, the Clifton to Tangoio Coastal Hazards Strategy Committee, at a meeting on Friday.

The idea would see ratepayers contribute $15-a-year through their city or district council rates, and $15-a-year through their regional council rates.

The fund would be used to pay for infrastructure needed to protect the Hawke's Bay's coastline.

The fund, which a paper being presented to the committee suggests be collected from 2021, is a way to offset future debt, by collecting money now.

It would help protect infrastructure that was in the "public good".

Items primarily being considered "public good" include: Making safe the abandoned property and possible areas of managed retreat; district/regional plan change costs related to the implementation of the strategy; consenting costs and related expenses.

Items which have a public/private component include physical interventions and infrastructure protection.

While $15 per council per year is the preferred option being presented to the committee, other options could see ratepayers charged $25 per year per council (a total of $50 when combining district and regional rates), or as little as $5.

The $15 would likely be increased over years two and three of the project, the paper states.

There are various ways the rate could be paid, either a flat rate or a targetted rate.

A flat rate would see every property pay the same amount, regardless of location or land value.

A targetted rate could be applied, so properties more affected by coastal erosion pay more, or alternatively those with higher land values pay more (those in Maraenui and Flaxmere would pay less than those in Havelock North and Napier Hill).

Hawke's Bay ratepayers could soon be paying to protect the coast from erosion. Photo / Peak Video

The paper states this will, ultimately, not be a decision for the committee.

"Ultimately it isn't the place of the joint committee to make this decision as each

individual council sets its own rates, but rather to highlight that the decision to collect

early has knock on decisions that each individual council will need to make in due

course."