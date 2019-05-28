The National Party has released recommendations of its internal culture review, including a code of conduct for party members and MPs and clearer processes on how to handle complaints on bullying and harassment.

But the party has not released the review itself.

The review, carried out by consultancy firm Progressive Safety Limited, was ordered by party leader Simon Bridges last November following allegations of bullying and intimidation by women about former National MP Jami-Lee Ross, which he denied.

Bridges said at the time that he did not think the party had a culture problem, but he wanted to ensure the party had an environment where women felt safe.

Advertisement

Further allegations arose against National MP Maggie Barry, which she also denied. Police were also called in to investigate a complaint about inappropriate touching after a Young Nats event in Auckland.

Party president Peter Goodfellow said the review had shown that the party's current health and safety policies could be improved.

"We can and will do better in making sure our Health and Safety policies and procedures are more visible and accessible to members, more frequently discussed, and that our senior and local volunteer leadership help take ownership of that approach."

The recommendations include:

• Introducing a Code of Conduct Policy that sets the behavioural expectations of party members, a complaints procedure for alleged breaches, responses to complaints, the investigation processes, appeals, and the disciplinary actions available.

• Greater accessibility and visibility of health and safety policies and procedures to members.

• Consideration of inclusion of the code of conduct into the party constitution and rules.

• A new sub-committee of Board of Directors tasked with overseeing Health & Safety. This group will include the president, party secretary, a delegated board member with relevant experience, Young National's president, and the chief whip.

• Ensure ongoing reviews of health and safety are conducted on an annual basis.



• Including a specific section about bullying and harassment to the Health and Safety induction booklet

• Updating the booklet to include the process for dealing with any complaints, and to continue to victim-led approach is always followed.

• Having a pro-active weekly discussion between the senior parliamentary and volunteer wings to raise and address any relevant issues, complaints or incidents

The changes would ensure the party's procedures were in line with international best practice, Goodfellow said.

"Our Board of Directors have accepted all of the recommendations made," he said.

"At our core we are a club of 25,000-plus volunteers ... but we must all be vigilant that that passion does not inadvertently descend into any form of bullying or harassment.

"We have a duty of care to our members, and their continued trust and confidence in our policies and processes is paramount."

The review was completed weeks ago but Bridges has said the party wanted the Francis review into the culture of Parliament's workplace to be released before it would release the findings of it's own review.



The party also sought feedback through its recent regional conferences.