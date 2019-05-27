A Hamilton man accused of multiple charges including rape has dropped a bid for continued name suppression.

Tennessee James Saunders appeared in the High Court at Hamilton this morning on four charges; rape, strangulation, unlawful sexual connection and male assaults female.

The 22-year-old had entered not guilty pleas at an earlier appearance.

His lawyer Annabel Cresswell said she had no further instructions on continuing with name suppression which was granted when he earlier appeared in the district court.

Advertisement

Justice Rebecca Edwards said given that stance, the name suppression would lapse.

A trial date was also set down for the week-long trial; June 29, 2020.

Saunders was remanded in further custody for a trial callover on July 30.