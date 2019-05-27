A man has been critically injured after an altercation outside an Auckland petrol station.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray said the incident occurred about 6.30pm on Monday after two men got into a verbal altercation outside a Silverdale petrol station.

The victim approached the other man and was struck in the face, falling and hitting his head, Murray said.

The other man then put the victim in the recovery position before leaving the petrol station.

Advertisement

The man had critical injuries, and had to undergo surgery at Auckland City Hospital.

He was now in a serious but stable condition and remained in hospital, Murray said.

Police had released a photo of a man who could be able to assist police with their inquiries.

"Police would like this man to come forward so we can speak with him about this matter," Murray said.

Anybody with information on the man's identity could contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.