Hawke's Bay mayors are asking for Government intervention to address a rising gang problem in the region.

The region's four Mayors and Chair of Regional Council met on Monday to discuss concerns about the confronting rise in the gang population, and gang-related issues in Hawke's Bay.

In a joint statement Alex Walker (CHB), Sandra Hazlehurst (Hastings), Faye White (Napier), Craig Little (Wairoa) and Rex Graham (Regional), said they understood their communities were deeply concerned by the issue.

"Some of the activity taking place across our communities is intimidating and we will not stand for it.

"We have called for an urgent meeting with the minister of police [Stuart Nash] to raise our concerns and demand action."

Chair of the Mayoral Forum Alex Walker said "enough is enough and we need to do something about this."

The broken window at Hastings Library after a person was thrown through during an alleged gang fight. Photo / File

"We need a wider collective response, both in terms of support from the government but also from the community who are prepared to stand up and say enough is enough."

She said the solution could also potentially involve gang leadership.

She said the issue of gangs in Hawke's Bay had been something the mayors had been discussing for a long time.

"We are seeing the flow on impact as of some of the gangs are involved with activities around methamphetamine and there is violence and there are other flow on impacts that are happening in our community."

There have been several gang-related incidents in Hawke's Bay in recent weeks.

One recent incident was a take-over of Te Mata Peak for a Mongrel Mob event where police closed the road to members of the public.

Another case saw a man thrown through the window at Hastings Library.

However Walker said problems extended right across the region, and there were issues happening beyond those that made the front page.

Napier's Acting Mayor Faye White said she just wanted members of the Hawke's Bay community to feel safe.

"And I think they deserve that, I think that's basically the key.

"We need to take some action and do the right thing for our communities."

She said currently in Napier gang patches were banned from council buildings, but this possibly needed to be extended to other areas as well, such as parks and reserves.

Nash has been contacted for comment.