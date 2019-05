State Highway 2 south of Masterton is closed following a crash.

NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to follow the directions of emergency services on scene.

The incident took place south of Masterton between East Taratahi Rd and Wiltons Rd shortly after 3pm.

SH2 MASTERTON - CRASH - 3:05PM

Due to a #crash, the road is CLOSED south of Masterton between East Taratahi Road and Wiltons Road. Please follow the directions of the emergency services on site. ^RS pic.twitter.com/xVTJTMcYR7 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) May 27, 2019

More to come.